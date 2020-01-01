MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

MIF CH/FD (ASX:MICH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of MICH stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$3.29 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,900 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.21.

