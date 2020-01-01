MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.10

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.16. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 251,843 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.0423 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 376.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

