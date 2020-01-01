MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.10

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.16. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 251,843 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.0423 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.