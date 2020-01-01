Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 439.63 Average PT from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 439.63 ($5.78).

MTRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.91) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of MTRO traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 206.20 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $355.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.05.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

