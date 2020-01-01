Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Merus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The company has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.21. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.