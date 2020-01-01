Mercury Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,406.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Mercury has a total market cap of $275,500.00 and $1,406.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.