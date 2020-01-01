Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading Up 13%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 1,370,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,016,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLNT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

