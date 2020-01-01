Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading Up 13%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 1,370,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,016,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLNT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
