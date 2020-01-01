MediBloc [QRC20] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01823879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.88 or 0.02844618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00632893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062534 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00390577 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

