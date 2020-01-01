MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.15 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CPDAX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $33,550.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Kryptono, Cashierest, Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinrail, CPDAX, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

