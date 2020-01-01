Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Trading Up 0.2%

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.82, approximately 37,718 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 723.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.