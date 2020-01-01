M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 414,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,455. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M.D.C. by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 464,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.