Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $199.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. CL King upped their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. 99,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,060. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $76,703.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock worth $11,088,091. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

