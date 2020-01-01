LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $3,707.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,623.88 or 2.59112717 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020663 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

