Litecoin Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Ovis, Iquant and BCEX. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,763,857 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

