Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Cap of $66.74 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Poloniex, Bit-Z and OKEx. Lisk has a market cap of $66.74 million and $906,660.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,347,414 coins and its circulating supply is 121,226,031 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbe, Bitbns, Coindeal, Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, YoBit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Poloniex, Huobi, ChaoEX, Exrates, Binance, COSS, BitBay, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.