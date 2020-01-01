Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 3,063,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 690,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

