Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $3.00. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,007,726 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The company has a market cap of $21.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

