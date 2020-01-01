LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives $11.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

LTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,180,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 1,042,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,492. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

