Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.59

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 57786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

