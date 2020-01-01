Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of Lafargeholcim stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 11,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.