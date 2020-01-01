Kleros Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,317.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1,317.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.