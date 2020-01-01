KickCoin (KICK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Exmo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00123337 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Exmo, YoBit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.