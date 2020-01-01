Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Up 10.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, approximately 431,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 820,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94.

