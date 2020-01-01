Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $17.81, 207,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 142,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

