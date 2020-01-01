Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Trading Up 9.1%

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, approximately 879,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 650,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 742,095 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

