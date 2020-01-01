John C. Vollmer Sells 30,240 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stock

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 653,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. Aecom has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Aecom by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

