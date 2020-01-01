Jibrel Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $248.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

