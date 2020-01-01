Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

JELD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 309,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,645. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 63.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

