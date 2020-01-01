James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) & Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Critical Review

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James River Group and Enstar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $885.60 million 1.41 $63.83 million $2.33 17.69 Enstar Group $823.53 million 5.40 -$150.22 million N/A N/A

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enstar Group.

Risk & Volatility

James River Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for James River Group and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 3.69% 4.86% 1.08% Enstar Group 28.23% 5.42% 1.17%

Summary

Enstar Group beats James River Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

