Italian Lira Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (ITL)

Italian Lira (CURRENCY:ITL) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Italian Lira has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Italian Lira token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Trade Satoshi. Italian Lira has a market capitalization of $22,348.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Italian Lira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italian Lira alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italian Lira Profile

Italian Lira’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,613,165,843 tokens. Italian Lira’s official website is www.italianlira.ws . Italian Lira’s official Twitter account is @ItalianliraWs

Buying and Selling Italian Lira

Italian Lira can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italian Lira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italian Lira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italian Lira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italian Lira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italian Lira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.