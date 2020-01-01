iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.59 and last traded at $54.59, 157,284 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 200,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.