IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.03 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,142,252 coins and its circulating supply is 504,342,643 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

