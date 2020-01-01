Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Down 19.7%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price dropped 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 2,187,867 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,151,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

