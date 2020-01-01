Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.39. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 705,772 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.