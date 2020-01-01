Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.39. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 705,772 shares.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.
About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
