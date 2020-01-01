International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 5,868.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 6,681.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $12,971,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 961,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

