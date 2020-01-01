Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Palomar stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 208,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.75.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.
