Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palomar stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 208,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

