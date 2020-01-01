Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Down 2%

Indiva Ltd (CVE:NDVA) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 9,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 184,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Indiva Company Profile (CVE:NDVA)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. It offers dried flowers and oils. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

