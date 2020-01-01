Incent (INCNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,461.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $11,461.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00123337 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

