IDEX Membership Price Tops $94.66 on Major Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $94.66 or 0.01317058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $189,329.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

