IDEX Membership Hits Market Capitalization of $232,927.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $232,927.00 and $118.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $116.46 or 0.01608661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

