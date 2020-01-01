IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,024 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,624 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDACORP by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 292,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.