I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,441.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00581129 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,891,092 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

