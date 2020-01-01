HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Up 8.7%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.63, 202,379 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 381,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HyreCar by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HyreCar by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.