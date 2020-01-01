HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives $26.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,821,000 after acquiring an additional 254,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 761,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 91,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

