Huobi Token Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00038282 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $666.02 million and $93.88 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

