Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.22. Humana reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $17.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $18.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.12.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $366.52. The stock had a trading volume of 557,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.