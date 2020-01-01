Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.54 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

