Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives $22.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,617,000 after purchasing an additional 656,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 165,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,566,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 154,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

