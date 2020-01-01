Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE HTZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Hertz Global has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Hertz Global by 880.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $873,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

