Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Hershey posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $555,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.98. 594,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

