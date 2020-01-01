Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 443,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $566.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jay H. Shah bought 73,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,976,965.88. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,987 shares of company stock worth $3,238,939. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.